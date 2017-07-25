Two years after making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the venerable Ryman Auditorium, Canadian singer-songwriter Lindi Ortega took to the Opry for a second time on June 28 with a performance at the Opry House stage.

In a new backstage video following Ortega in the moments leading up to her set, the acclaimed artist can be seen posing with portraits of past Opry House performers, strumming her guitar in her dressing room, and signing CDs.

“Last year I came to do the Opry tour with my Dad, and I remember standing in one of the rooms and I stood there and I looked around and I thought, ‘Wow, I hope one day I get to play here,’” says Ortega.

Ortega’s Opry House performance follows the recent release of her 2017 EP Til the Goin’ Gets Gone, via Soundly Music, as well as a tour with Chris Stapleton and another Canadian Country Music Award nomination for Roots Artist of the Year.

After performing at Nashville’s AmericanaFest in September, Ortega will join Andrew Combs on the road this fall for a series of co-headlining shows.

Watch Ortega’s behind-the-scenes Opry House video and check out her upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

LETHBRIDGE, AB: Wide Skies Music & Arts Festival, July 27

CALGARY, AB: Calgary Folk Music Festival, July 28-30

WICHITA, KS: Wichita Vortex Music Festival, Aug 4

ORO-MEDONTE, ON: Boots & Hearts Music Festival, Aug 12

STANSTEAD, QC: Haskell Opera House, Aug 15

TUOLUMNE, CA: Strawberry Music Festival, Sept 1

SISTERS, OR: Sisters Folk Festival, Sept 8-10

NASHVILLE, TN: AmericanaFest, Sept 15

CHATTANOOGA, TN: Barking Legs, Sept 16*

CHARLOTTE, NC: Visulite Theatre, Sept 17*

DURHAM, NC: Motorco Hall, Sept 18*

VIENNA, WA: Jammin Java, Sept 20*

COLUMBUS, OH: Rumba, Sept 21*

LEXINGTON, KY: The Burl, Sept 22*

KENT, OH: Kent Stage, Sept 23*

EVANSTON, IL: SPACE, Sept 25*

LOUISVILLE, KY: Zanzabar, Sept 26*

MULLIMBIMBY, NSW, Australia: The Mullum Music Festival, Nov 16-18

*w/ Andrew Combs (co-bill)