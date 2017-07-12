Mackenzie Scott, known by her stage name TORRES, just announced her third album, Three Futures. Out September 29, the album is the Brooklyn-based artist’s first release for 4AD. Three Futures is the follow-up to Scott’s critically acclaimed breakout sophomore album Sprinter.
Scott recruited producer Rob Ellis for Three Futures, having already worked with the PJ Harvey collaborator on Sprinter. To coincide with the album announcement, she shared the album’s title track — a slow-grooving meditation on a failed relationship — and an accompanying video directed by Ashley Connor in which Scott portrays three different characters.
Earlier this spring, Scott shared a video for the album’s first single, “Skim,” which American Songwriter described as “a hypnotic slow-burn that chugs along with a Depeche Mode groove, spiked with gutsy guitar, psychosexual themes and a dash of religious imagery.” Connor also directed that track’s video.
Check out the video for “Three Futures,” the album’s track list, and Scott’s upcoming tour dates below.
Three Futures track list:
1. Tongue Slap Your Brains Out
2. Skim
3. Three Futures
4. Righteous Woman
5. Greener Stretch
6. Helen in the Woods
7. Bad Baby Pie
8. Marble Focus
9. Concrete Ganesha
10. To Be Given a Body
TORRES 2017 tour dates:
Sun. 7/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
Wed. 7/26 – NEW YORK, NY @ NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live
Sat. 8/19 – OMAHA, NE @ Maha Festival
Thu. 9/28 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Boot & Saddle
Fri. 9/29 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
Sat. 9/30 – BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair
Sun. 10/1 – MONTREAL, QC @ Petit Campus
Tue. 10/3 – TORONTO, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Thu. 10/5 – CHICAGO, IL @ Subterranean
Fri. 10/6 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mon. 10/9 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Wed. 10/11 – PORTLAND, OR @ Doug Fir
Fri. 10/13 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Slim’s
Sat. 10/14 – SANTA ANA, CA @ Constellation Room
Mon. 10/16 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. 10/17 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ The Casbah
Fri. 10/20 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. 10/21 – DENVER, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Mon. 10/23 – ST. LOUIS, MO @ Off Broadway
Tue. 10/24 – NASHVILLE, TN @ High Watt
Wed. 10/25 – COLUMBUS, OH @ The Basement
Fri. 10/27 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sat. 11/4 – REYKJAVIK, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves
Tue. 11/7 – MANCHESTER, UK @ Soup Kitchen
Wed. 11/8 – LONDON, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome
Thu. 11/9 – BRIGHTON, UK @ The Haunt
Fri. 11/10 – PARIS, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
Sat. 11/11 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ Bitterzoet
Tue. 11/13 – COLOGNE, DE @ Gebaude 9
Wed. 11/14 – HAMBURG, DE @ Waagenbau
Thu. 11/15 – BERLIN, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Fri. 11/16 – MUNICH, DE @ Ampere
Sun. 11/18 – BRUSSELS, BE @ Botanique Rotonde