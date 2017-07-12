Mackenzie Scott, known by her stage name TORRES, just announced her third album, Three Futures. Out September 29, the album is the Brooklyn-based artist’s first release for 4AD. Three Futures is the follow-up to Scott’s critically acclaimed breakout sophomore album Sprinter.

Scott recruited producer Rob Ellis for Three Futures, having already worked with the PJ Harvey collaborator on Sprinter. To coincide with the album announcement, she shared the album’s title track — a slow-grooving meditation on a failed relationship — and an accompanying video directed by Ashley Connor in which Scott portrays three different characters.

Earlier this spring, Scott shared a video for the album’s first single, “Skim,” which American Songwriter described as “a hypnotic slow-burn that chugs along with a Depeche Mode groove, spiked with gutsy guitar, psychosexual themes and a dash of religious imagery.” Connor also directed that track’s video.

Check out the video for “Three Futures,” the album’s track list, and Scott’s upcoming tour dates below.

Three Futures track list:

1. Tongue Slap Your Brains Out

2. Skim

3. Three Futures

4. Righteous Woman

5. Greener Stretch

6. Helen in the Woods

7. Bad Baby Pie

8. Marble Focus

9. Concrete Ganesha

10. To Be Given a Body

TORRES 2017 tour dates:

Sun. 7/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Wed. 7/26 – NEW YORK, NY @ NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live

Sat. 8/19 – OMAHA, NE @ Maha Festival

Thu. 9/28 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Fri. 9/29 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Sat. 9/30 – BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair

Sun. 10/1 – MONTREAL, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. 10/3 – TORONTO, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Thu. 10/5 – CHICAGO, IL @ Subterranean

Fri. 10/6 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mon. 10/9 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Wed. 10/11 – PORTLAND, OR @ Doug Fir

Fri. 10/13 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Slim’s

Sat. 10/14 – SANTA ANA, CA @ Constellation Room

Mon. 10/16 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. 10/17 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ The Casbah

Fri. 10/20 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. 10/21 – DENVER, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Mon. 10/23 – ST. LOUIS, MO @ Off Broadway

Tue. 10/24 – NASHVILLE, TN @ High Watt

Wed. 10/25 – COLUMBUS, OH @ The Basement

Fri. 10/27 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. 11/4 – REYKJAVIK, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves

Tue. 11/7 – MANCHESTER, UK @ Soup Kitchen

Wed. 11/8 – LONDON, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

Thu. 11/9 – BRIGHTON, UK @ The Haunt

Fri. 11/10 – PARIS, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

Sat. 11/11 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ Bitterzoet

Tue. 11/13 – COLOGNE, DE @ Gebaude 9

Wed. 11/14 – HAMBURG, DE @ Waagenbau

Thu. 11/15 – BERLIN, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Fri. 11/16 – MUNICH, DE @ Ampere

Sun. 11/18 – BRUSSELS, BE @ Botanique Rotonde