Van Morrison is back this fall with a new album and a slew of American and U.K. tour dates. The forthcoming release, titled Roll With The Punches, features five new songs penned by the Belfast artist, as well as ten blues and R&B classics.

“From a very early age, I connected with the blues,” Morrison said in a press statement. “The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it — you just do it. I’ve never overanalyzed what I do, I just do it. Music has to be about just doing it and that’s the way the blues works — it’s an attitude.

Roll With The Punches was produced by Morrison and boasts musical contributions from Chris Farlowe, Georgie Fame, Jeff Beck, Paul Jones and Jason Rebello.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Morrison has shared his cover of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me,” which you can hear below.

“The songs on [this album], whether I’ve written them or not, they’re performance-oriented,” Morrison continued. “Each song is like a story and I’m performing that story … I was a performer before I started writing songs and I’ve always felt like that’s what I do.”

Check out track list and tour dates below.

Track list

1) Roll With the Punches (Van Morrison & Don Black)

2) Transformation (Van Morrison)

3) I Can Tell (Bo Diddley & Samuel Bernard Smith)

4) Stormy Monday/Lonely Avenue (Stormy Monday–T-Bone

Walker/Lonely Avenue–Doc Pomus)

5) Goin’ To Chicago (Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing)

6) Fame (Van Morrison)

7) Too Much Trouble (Van Morrison)

8) Bring It On Home To Me (Sam Cooke)

9) Ordinary People (Van Morrison)

10) How Far From God (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)

11) Teardrops From My Eyes (Rudy Toombs)

12) Automobile Blues (Lightnin’ Hopkins)

13) Benediction (Mose Allison)

14) Mean Old World (Little Walter)

15) Ride On Josephine (Bo Diddley)

Tour dates

U.S.

Sun Sept 10 Hersheypark Stadium @ “Outlaw Music Festival” (Hershey, PA)

Thu Sept 14 Ascend Amphitheater (Nashville)

Fri Oct 13 The Show At Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa (Rancho Mirage, CA)

Sat Oct 14 The Show At Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

Fri Oct 20 Fox Theater (Oakland, CA)

Sat Oct 21 Fox Theater (Oakland, CA)

U.K.

Mon Nov 6 Edinburgh Playhouse

Tues Nov 7 Glasgow Royal Court

Sun Nov 12 London Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 13 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed Nov 15 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mon Nov 20 Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Tues Nov 21 Bristol Colston Hall

Fri Nov 24 Torquay Princess Theatre

Sat Nov 25 Plymouth Pavilions

Mon Dec 4 Belfast Europa Hotel

Tues Dec 5 Belfast Europa Hotel