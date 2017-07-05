The Tiny Desk Concert series has become a staple of NPR Music’s Web content, drawing major artists like Run The Jewels and Maren Morris to All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen’s desk. Chance The Rapper is the latest artist to perform a Tiny Desk Concert, stopping in with his band to play his own Coloring Book tune “Juke Jam” as well as a stirring cover of Stevie Wonder’s 1974 Fulfillingness’ First Finale cut “They Won’t Go When I Go.”

The Chicago-based artist also debuted a new poem, “The Other Side,” which he had written earlier that same day.

Watch the entire set below.

