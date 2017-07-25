Arizona native Courtney Marie Andrews has earned the lofty comparisons she’s drawn to folk legends like Joni Mitchell and Emmylou Harris over the years, given the artist’s nuanced songwriting, bright, resonant vocals, and sophisticated country folk-rock arrangements.

Andrews’ new video for “Irene,” released today on NPR, finds her giving the tune a playful lightheartedness in her role as a cheerful grocer-turned-clown. Along with the video release, Andrews’s record labels Fat Possum and Mama Bird Recording Co. have announced plans to reissue Honest Life with a bonus 7” of unreleased recordings, including new songs “Sea Town” and “Near You.” The limited-edition vinyl will be available for purchase in independent record stores on September 15, 2017.

Watch the video for “Irene” below, and check out Andrews’s upcoming tour dates here.