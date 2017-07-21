Jillian Jacqueline seems to be everywhere these days.

In March it was announced the Pennsylvania native had signed to the fledgling Big Loud Records label in Nashville. The news was heralded with a special performance by Jacqueline at the Belcourt Theatre, an event that was attended by a who’s who of movers and shakers in Nashville’s pop and country realms, not to mention Dave Stewart of Eurythmics fame, whom I spotted in the crowd that night.

In the ensuing months Jacqueline has released a string of music videos, opened shows for Dwight Yoakam, and launched a blitzkrieg of publicity across the bows of social media, despite the fact there has been no mention of a forthcoming album release.

Several of Jacqueline’s new songs were the product of co-writes with some left-of-center Music Row heavies, including Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby, and Trent Dabbs. Before signing with Big Loud, Jacqueline had inked a deal with Downtown Music Publishing (also the home of Kacey Musgraves), who seemingly played a pivotal role in her artistic development.

This week she released a lyric video for “God Bless This Mess,” which you can watch below. The tune is catchy and radio-ready as hell, but will likely find its listeners in the streaming cosmos, because country radio doesn’t play female artists we’re told.