Wildwood Revival, the boutique music festival that offers three days of intimate concert performances on a 30-acre stretch of Georgia farm country, returns next month for its fourth shebang.

Shakey Graves and J.D. McPherson top the bill for this year’s fest, which takes place August 18-20 on Cloverleaf Farm, just a short drive from Athens, Georgia.

In addition to the music, Wildwood features an artisanal market, farm-to-table cuisine, camping, yoga, dance parties, late-night guitar pulls, among a host of other amenities.

“One of our goals with Wildwood Revival is to revive community as well as support the style of music and makers who are bringing back the sounds and craftsmanship of older times,” said Wildwood co-founder Libby Rose. “We wanted to take the feeling you get from visiting places like small town juke joints, honky tonks, farmers markets, swap meets, front porch parties and supper clubs and bring those elements to the farm in the form of a festival.”

Other performers this year include The Cactus Blossoms, The Wild Reeds, Nicole Atkins, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Quaker City Night Hawks and more.

Passes for the 3-day weekend start at just $80, with a basic campsite rental running an additional $20. VIP packages, which offer gourmet meals and open bar access in the antebellum mansion, have sold out.

Watch the video recap of last year’s event below, and for more information, go to wildwoodrevival.com. Check out our coverage of the 2015 fest here.