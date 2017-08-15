Despite their home base, Brooklyn’s A Valley Son are making some of the more interesting Southern-tinged rock of the day. On their forthcoming album But The World Moves, the four-piece band explore themes like troubled pasts and leaving home atop sonic landscapes dotted with gospel and soul.

New song “Mad God 20/20” is one of the album’s most personal tracks, thoughtfully considering the death by suicide of a friend of frontman Trey Powell. The track’s bittersweet message is mirrored in the crunchy swing of the song’s arrangement.

“I had just found out that and old friend and bandmate from high school had killed himself and I was thinking about him while I took a walk in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, where I was living at the time,” Powell says. The park sits high on a hill and overlooks the upper New York Bay and lower Manhattan. At times it can be a stunningly beautiful place. I was thinking about John while sitting in the sun and looking out at all the humanity and the amazing things people have done and I felt at peace.”

But The World Moves is out September 8. Listen to “Mad God 20/20” below.