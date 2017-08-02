When your father is a legendary songwriter like Glen Campbell, it’s likely pretty difficult to escape parental influence. Ashely Campbell is channeling that influence on a new cover of her father’s classic tune, “Highwayman.”

“‘Highwayman’ has always been one of my favorite songs,” Campbell says. “I grew up listening to my dad’s version, so there’s definitely some nods to his guitar parts and string arrangements on my version. We went for a timeless, retro feel and the tempo almost puts you into a trance as the beat builds. Also, I think it’s nice to have a female voice telling this story. The story of reincarnation transcends time and gender. Jimmy Webb sure can write a song.”

The track is part of a forthcoming release from Amazon called Open Road, which pulls together 30 newly recorded road trip inspired tunes from a variety of artists. Glen Campbell originally recorded the Jimmy Webb-penned song for his 1979 album of the same name.

Open Road is out August 4. Listen to “Highwayman” below.