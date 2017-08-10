The live-streaming channel DittyTV has a bounty of in-house concerts coming down the pike. The show airs on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. CST. To watch, simply log on to DittyTV.com.

Upcoming shows:

August 13th: Banditos

August 20th: Elephant Revival

August 27th: The Stray Birds

September 3rd: Christian Lopez Band

September 10th: Drivin’ N Cryin’

DittyTV, an American Songwriter content partner, is a television network that celebrates Americana and Roots styles of music. You can watch DittyTV in the comfort of your own living room on Cable TV using your Tivo equipped cable box. But the music doesn’t stop there – you can enjoy DittyTV on any connected device including SmartTVs, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, ChromeCast, Mobiles, Computers and Tablets – you get the idea.