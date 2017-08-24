Beck has announced plans to release his 13th studio album Colors on October 13, via Capitol Records. The album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Beck and mixed by Serban Ghenea.

In support of the forthcoming release, Beck has unveiled the lyric video for the piano-driven track “Dear Life,” directed by Jimmy Turrell, Laura Gorun and Brook Linder, with animation by Drew and Rhiannon Tyndell.

Colors is the follow-up to his 2014 Grammy-winning Album of the Year Morning Phase. Check out the video for “Dear Life,” and find the Colors album art, track list, and his upcoming tour dates below.

Track List:

7th Heaven

I’m So Free

Dear Life

No Distraction

Dreams

Wow

Up All Night

Square One

Fix Me

Beck Tour Dates

8/24/17 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

8/25/17 – Redmond WA – Marymoor Park

8/27/17 – Portland, OR – Musicfest NW

9/03/17- Detroit, MI – Ford Field *

9/05/17 – Buffalo, NY – New Era Field *

9/08/17 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium *

9/09/17 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

9/10/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium *

9/12/17 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium *

9/14/17 – New Orleans, LA – Mercedez-Benz Superdome*

9/16/17 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center *

9/19/17 – Glendale, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium*

9/22/17 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium *

* Special Guest on U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour 2017