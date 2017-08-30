Bully’s sophomore album Losing, due out in October on Sub Pop, is one of the more anticipated rock releases of the fall. Earlier this month, the beloved pop-punk outfit from Nashville shared the album’s first single, “Feel The Same,” and today the band dropped a new tune, a spiky little blast of ’90sish angst called “Running.”

“’Running’ is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions,” lead singer Alicia Bognanno said of the track.

Listen below and check out the band’s tour dates for the fall.

Track Listing:

1. Feel the Same

2. Kills to Be Resistant

3. Running

4. Seeing It

5. Guess There

6. Blame

7. Focused

8. Not the Way

9. Spiral

10. Either Way

11. You Could Be Wrong

12. Hate and Control

Tour Dates:

11/02/17- St Louis MO – Off Broadway

11/03/17 – Iowa City IA – The Mill

11/04/17 – Minneapolis MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06/17 – Madison WI – High Noon Saloon

11/07/17 – Chicago IL – Thalia Hall

11/08/17 – Detroit MI – Marble Bar

11/09/17 – Toronto ON – Lee’s Palace

11/10/17 – Montreal QC – Bar le Ritz

11/12/17 – Boston MA – Great Scott

11/13/17 – Brooklyn NY – Music Hall of WIlliamsburg

11/14/17 – Philadelphia PA – First Unitarian Church

11/15/17 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall

11/17/17 – Charlottesville VA – The Southern

11/18/17 – Durham NC – Motorco Music Hall

11/19/17 – Asheville NC – The Mothlight

12/06/17 – Little Rock AR – Stickyz

12/07/17 – Dallas TX – Club Dada

12/08/17 – Austin TX – Emo’s

12/09/17 – Houston TX – Walter’s

12/10/17 – New Orleans LA – Gasa Gasa

12/12/17 – Birmingham AL – Saturn

12/13/17 – Atlanta GA – Terminal West

12/14/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge

12/15/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge

2/16/18 – Norman OK – The Opolis

2/17/18 – Santa Fe NM – Meow Wolf

2/18/18 – Phoenix AZ – Valley Bar

2/24/18 – Eugene OR – Hi-Fi Music Lounge

2/26/18 – Vancouver BC – Biltmore Cabaret

2/28/18 – Seattle WA – Neumos

3/1/18 – Spokane WA – The Bartlett

3/2/18 – Boise ID – Neurolux

3/3/18 – Salt Lake City UT – Kilby Court

3/5/18 – Denver CO – Larimer Lounge

3/6/18 – Kansas City MO – Record Bar