Bully’s sophomore album Losing, due out in October on Sub Pop, is one of the more anticipated rock releases of the fall. Earlier this month, the beloved pop-punk outfit from Nashville shared the album’s first single, “Feel The Same,” and today the band dropped a new tune, a spiky little blast of ’90sish angst called “Running.”
“’Running’ is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions,” lead singer Alicia Bognanno said of the track.
Listen below and check out the band’s tour dates for the fall.
Track Listing:
1. Feel the Same
2. Kills to Be Resistant
3. Running
4. Seeing It
5. Guess There
6. Blame
7. Focused
8. Not the Way
9. Spiral
10. Either Way
11. You Could Be Wrong
12. Hate and Control
Tour Dates:
11/02/17- St Louis MO – Off Broadway
11/03/17 – Iowa City IA – The Mill
11/04/17 – Minneapolis MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
11/06/17 – Madison WI – High Noon Saloon
11/07/17 – Chicago IL – Thalia Hall
11/08/17 – Detroit MI – Marble Bar
11/09/17 – Toronto ON – Lee’s Palace
11/10/17 – Montreal QC – Bar le Ritz
11/12/17 – Boston MA – Great Scott
11/13/17 – Brooklyn NY – Music Hall of WIlliamsburg
11/14/17 – Philadelphia PA – First Unitarian Church
11/15/17 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall
11/17/17 – Charlottesville VA – The Southern
11/18/17 – Durham NC – Motorco Music Hall
11/19/17 – Asheville NC – The Mothlight
12/06/17 – Little Rock AR – Stickyz
12/07/17 – Dallas TX – Club Dada
12/08/17 – Austin TX – Emo’s
12/09/17 – Houston TX – Walter’s
12/10/17 – New Orleans LA – Gasa Gasa
12/12/17 – Birmingham AL – Saturn
12/13/17 – Atlanta GA – Terminal West
12/14/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge
12/15/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge
2/16/18 – Norman OK – The Opolis
2/17/18 – Santa Fe NM – Meow Wolf
2/18/18 – Phoenix AZ – Valley Bar
2/24/18 – Eugene OR – Hi-Fi Music Lounge
2/26/18 – Vancouver BC – Biltmore Cabaret
2/28/18 – Seattle WA – Neumos
3/1/18 – Spokane WA – The Bartlett
3/2/18 – Boise ID – Neurolux
3/3/18 – Salt Lake City UT – Kilby Court
3/5/18 – Denver CO – Larimer Lounge
3/6/18 – Kansas City MO – Record Bar