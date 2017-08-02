Nashville-based grunge pop outfit Bully is gearing up to release Losing, a 12-track collection that follows its critically acclaimed debut Feels Like.

Slated for an October 20 release via Sub Pop, Losing was engineered and mixed by frontwoman Alicia Bognanno in Chicago at the Electrical Audio recording studio.

“The title of the record — Losing — kind of says it all,” Bognanno said of the project. “After being on the road so long and coming back to Nashville we all had a lot of changes going on in our personal lives that we were trying to deal with/adjust to and that was really the motivation for this one.”

In advance of the forthcoming release, Bully has shared the album’s first track, “Feel the Same,” a frenetic rocker that details the frustration of being absorbed in one’s own thoughts.

Bully is set to hit the road in November for a two-month tour. Listen to “Feel the Same,” and check out the album’s track list and tour dates below.



Track Listing:

1. Feel the Same

2. Kills to Be Resistant

3. Running

4. Seeing It

5. Guess There

6. Blame

7. Focused

8. Not the Way

9. Spiral

10. Either Way

11. You Could Be Wrong

12. Hate and Control

Tour Dates:

11/02/17- St Louis MO – Off Broadway

11/03/17 – Iowa City IA – The Mill

11/04/17 – Minneapolis MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06/17 – Madison WI – High Noon Saloon

11/07/17 – Chicago IL – Thalia Hall

11/08/17 – Detroit MI – Marble Bar

11/09/17 – Toronto ON – Lee’s Palace

11/10/17 – Montreal QC – Bar le Ritz

11/12/17 – Boston MA – Great Scott

11/13/17 – Brooklyn NY – Music Hall of WIlliamsburg

11/14/17 – Philadelphia PA – First Unitarian Church

11/15/17 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall

11/17/17 – Charlottesville VA – The Southern

11/18/17 – Durham NC – Motorco Music Hall

11/19/17 – Asheville NC – The Mothlight

12/06/17 – Little Rock AR – Stickyz

12/07/17 – Dallas TX – Club Dada

12/08/17 – Austin TX – Emo’s

12/09/17 – Houston TX – Walter’s

12/10/17 – New Orleans LA – Gasa Gasa

12/12/17 – Birmingham AL – Saturn

12/13/17 – Atlanta GA – Terminal West

12/14/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge

12/15/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge