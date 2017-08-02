Nashville-based grunge pop outfit Bully is gearing up to release Losing, a 12-track collection that follows its critically acclaimed debut Feels Like.
Slated for an October 20 release via Sub Pop, Losing was engineered and mixed by frontwoman Alicia Bognanno in Chicago at the Electrical Audio recording studio.
“The title of the record — Losing — kind of says it all,” Bognanno said of the project. “After being on the road so long and coming back to Nashville we all had a lot of changes going on in our personal lives that we were trying to deal with/adjust to and that was really the motivation for this one.”
In advance of the forthcoming release, Bully has shared the album’s first track, “Feel the Same,” a frenetic rocker that details the frustration of being absorbed in one’s own thoughts.
Bully is set to hit the road in November for a two-month tour. Listen to “Feel the Same,” and check out the album’s track list and tour dates below.
Track Listing:
1. Feel the Same
2. Kills to Be Resistant
3. Running
4. Seeing It
5. Guess There
6. Blame
7. Focused
8. Not the Way
9. Spiral
10. Either Way
11. You Could Be Wrong
12. Hate and Control
Tour Dates:
11/02/17- St Louis MO – Off Broadway
11/03/17 – Iowa City IA – The Mill
11/04/17 – Minneapolis MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
11/06/17 – Madison WI – High Noon Saloon
11/07/17 – Chicago IL – Thalia Hall
11/08/17 – Detroit MI – Marble Bar
11/09/17 – Toronto ON – Lee’s Palace
11/10/17 – Montreal QC – Bar le Ritz
11/12/17 – Boston MA – Great Scott
11/13/17 – Brooklyn NY – Music Hall of WIlliamsburg
11/14/17 – Philadelphia PA – First Unitarian Church
11/15/17 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall
11/17/17 – Charlottesville VA – The Southern
11/18/17 – Durham NC – Motorco Music Hall
11/19/17 – Asheville NC – The Mothlight
12/06/17 – Little Rock AR – Stickyz
12/07/17 – Dallas TX – Club Dada
12/08/17 – Austin TX – Emo’s
12/09/17 – Houston TX – Walter’s
12/10/17 – New Orleans LA – Gasa Gasa
12/12/17 – Birmingham AL – Saturn
12/13/17 – Atlanta GA – Terminal West
12/14/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge
12/15/17 – Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge