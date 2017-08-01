The Americana Music Association has unveiled the final round of artists set to perform at the 18th Annual AmericanaFest this fall, adding almost 100 acts to the lineup.

Dave Alvin, Jamtown, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer, Leyla McCalla, Colter Wall and Lee Ann Womack & Friends lead the list of additions to the festival and conference, bringing its total number of performers to almost 300.

AmericanaFest will take place from September 12-17 in Nashville, and the full lineup of performing artists can be found here. Passes for the festival can be purchased on the AmericanaFest website.

Final Round of Artists Confirmed to Play AmericanaFest:

A.J. Croce

Amelia White and The Blue Souvenirs

Amy Black

Belle Plaine

Big Star’s Third Live

Billy Strings

Blackfoot Gypsies

Blair Crimmins and The Hookers

Bonnie Bishop

Brigitte DeMeyer

Caitlyn Smith

Cale Tyson

Carson McHone

Carter Sampson

Cat Clyde

Cereus Bright

Charlie Mars

Christian Lopez

Colin Hay

Colter Wall

Danni Nicholls

Danny Burns

Darling West

Dave Alvin

David Mayfield Parade

David Myles

Don Gallardo

Early James & the Latest

Eddie Berman

Escondido

Falls

Faustina Masigat

Front Country

Gill Landry

Grant-Lee Phillips

Harrow Fair

High Plains Jamboree

India Ramey

Jack Ingram

Jamie Kent

Jamtown

Jason Wilber

Jesse Dayton

Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival

Joana Serrat

Joey Kneiser

Jon Langford

Joseph Huber

K Phillips

Kaia Kater

Kamara Thomas

Korby Lenker

Kristina Murray

Lee Ann Womack & Friends

Leyla McCalla

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Lucie Silvas

Mark Erelli

Mary Bragg

Max Gomez

Me And My Brother

Motel Radio

Muddy Ruckus

Natalie Hemby

Old Sea Brigade

Otis Gibbs

Parsonsfield

Rachel Baiman

Rayna Gellert with Kieran Kane

Reckless Kelly

Reuben Bidez

Robby Hecht

Robyn Hitchcock

Ryan Tanner

Sam Outlaw

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Shane Nicholson

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

Shelly Fairchild

Skyway Man

Taasha Coates

Tattletale Saints

Ted Russell Kamp

The Americans

The Lowest Pair

The Mulligan Brothers

The Steel Woods

The Stray Birds

Tony Joe White

Trout Steak Revival

Vikesh Kapoor

Webb Wilder

Wild Ponies

Will Hoge

Will Kimbrough

Zach Schmidt

Zephaniah O’Hora