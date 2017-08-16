Rock and roll quartet J Roddy Walston & The Business are following up 2013’s Essential Tremors with a fourth studio album, it was announced today.

The album, Destroyers of the Soft Life, is slated for a September 29 release on ATO Records.

“We had never been a band where we pretended that it’s 1965,” frontman Walston said of the record. “Loud rock and roll music has become less relevant because it’s just been on a loop. If there was any rule on this record, it was, let’s be a part of music right now. I want to be part of living music in this moment.”

In advance of the forthcoming release, Walston & The Business have shared a new track off the album “Know Me Better,” a driving rocker complete with anthemic lyrics and gravelly vocals.

Walston & The Business will hit the road in September for a month-long U.S. tour. Listen to “Know Me Better,” and check out the Destroyers of the Soft Life cover art and tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

8/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

8/24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency

8/25 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency

8/26 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency

9/2 – Snowshoe, WV – Snowshoe Mountain Resort

9/9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

9/10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

9/12 – Green Bay, WI – Badger State Brewing Company

9/14 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

9/15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/16 – Fargo, ND – Dekker Brewing Company

9/18 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

9/19 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

9/22 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

9/23 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

9/24 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

9/26 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine

9/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

9/30 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

10/4 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

10/5 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

10/7 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

10/8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

10/10 – Orlando, FL – The Social

10/11 – Ybor City, FL – Crowbar

10/13 – Macon, GA – Cox Capitol Theatre

10/14 – Greenville, SC – Fall for Greenville

10/15 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre