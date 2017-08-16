Rock and roll quartet J Roddy Walston & The Business are following up 2013’s Essential Tremors with a fourth studio album, it was announced today.
The album, Destroyers of the Soft Life, is slated for a September 29 release on ATO Records.
“We had never been a band where we pretended that it’s 1965,” frontman Walston said of the record. “Loud rock and roll music has become less relevant because it’s just been on a loop. If there was any rule on this record, it was, let’s be a part of music right now. I want to be part of living music in this moment.”
In advance of the forthcoming release, Walston & The Business have shared a new track off the album “Know Me Better,” a driving rocker complete with anthemic lyrics and gravelly vocals.
Walston & The Business will hit the road in September for a month-long U.S. tour. Listen to “Know Me Better,” and check out the Destroyers of the Soft Life cover art and tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
8/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
8/24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency
8/25 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency
8/26 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency
9/2 – Snowshoe, WV – Snowshoe Mountain Resort
9/9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
9/10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
9/12 – Green Bay, WI – Badger State Brewing Company
9/14 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
9/15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
9/16 – Fargo, ND – Dekker Brewing Company
9/18 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
9/19 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up
9/22 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
9/23 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
9/24 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
9/26 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine
9/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
9/30 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
10/4 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall
10/5 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
10/7 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
10/8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
10/10 – Orlando, FL – The Social
10/11 – Ybor City, FL – Crowbar
10/13 – Macon, GA – Cox Capitol Theatre
10/14 – Greenville, SC – Fall for Greenville
10/15 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre