J Roddy Walston and the Business Share New Track From Forthcoming LP Destroyers of the Soft Life

Written By //

Photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Rock and roll quartet J Roddy Walston & The Business are following up 2013’s Essential Tremors with a fourth studio album, it was announced today.

The album, Destroyers of the Soft Life, is slated for a September 29 release on ATO Records.

“We had never been a band where we pretended that it’s 1965,” frontman Walston said of the record. “Loud rock and roll music has become less relevant because it’s just been on a loop. If there was any rule on this record, it was, let’s be a part of music right now. I want to be part of living music in this moment.”

In advance of the forthcoming release, Walston & The Business have shared a new track off the album “Know Me Better,” a driving rocker complete with anthemic lyrics and gravelly vocals.

Walston & The Business will hit the road in September for a month-long U.S. tour. Listen to “Know Me Better,” and check out the Destroyers of the Soft Life cover art and tour dates below.

Destroyers of the Soft Life album art

TOUR DATES
8/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
8/24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency
8/25 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency
8/26 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar 20th Anniversary Residency
9/2 – Snowshoe, WV – Snowshoe Mountain Resort
9/9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
9/10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
9/12 – Green Bay, WI – Badger State Brewing Company
9/14 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
9/15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
9/16 – Fargo, ND – Dekker Brewing Company
9/18 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
9/19 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up
9/22 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
9/23 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
9/24 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
9/26 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine
9/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
9/30 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
10/4 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall
10/5 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
10/7 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
10/8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
10/10 – Orlando, FL – The Social
10/11 – Ybor City, FL – Crowbar
10/13 – Macon, GA – Cox Capitol Theatre
10/14 – Greenville, SC – Fall for Greenville
10/15 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre