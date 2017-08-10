In the fall of 1978, John Prine found himself between the release of the folk-driven Bruised Orange album and the more rocking Pink Cadillac. During that period, the singer-songwriter returned home to Chicago for a show at Park West theater that saw Prine backed by an electric band for the first time in his career.

Prine released a recording of that performance on vinyl in 2015 with live-album September ’78, and today, Oh Boy Records has announced plans to release the album for the first time on CD and digitally.

The 10-track collection is due out August 25, and will include two cover tracks: The Righteous Brothers’ “Try To Find Another Man” and Elvis Presley’s “Treat Me Nice”.

Prine credits his rediscovery of the show to his wife, Fiona. “Interesting,” he said, “the little gems you find when the wife makes you clean out the basement … these are some good songs.”

Listen to “Sweet Revenge” off September ’78, and check out the album’s track list below.

Tracklist

Often Is A Word I Seldom Use

Angel From Montgomery

Crooked Piece Of Time

I Had A Dream

Try To Find Another Man

Pretty Good

Iron Ore Betty

Please Don’t Bury Me

Treat Me Nice

Sweet Revenge