Kevin Morby has shared a new video for the song “Downtown’s Lights,” from his recent album City Lights.
Directed by Hugo Jouxtel and filmed in Paris, the intimate black-and-white clip celebrates the spirit of Parisian flânerie with scenes of Morby singing in empty cafés and giving flowers to the people he passes on the streets.
“Paris has always shown a lot of love towards my music, and I am very grateful,” says Morby. “On my first European solo tour I was selling maybe 50 tickets a city until I showed up in Paris and heard the show was already at 150 tickets, which at the time really blew my mind and took me by complete surprise. Before the show, a company called La Blogothéque asked me to do a ‘Take Away Show,’ which I agreed to do, though I didn’t really know what it was. The film crew was so kind and took me on a magical adventure around the city filming me playing some songs in a park and in a boat going down the canal. Two years later, I was back in Paris and they asked me to film a show playing to a small crowd inside a house next to Père Lachaise Cemetery and that, too, was very magical. So when it came time to do a video for Downtowns Lights I knew just who to ask. La Blogothéque has a way of capturing the meeting of artists and a city half way, letting them both do the work and play off of each other and the result is always fascinating.”
Check out the video for “Downtown’s Lights” and his upcoming U.S. tour dates below.
