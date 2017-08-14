Kevin Morby has shared a new video for the song “Downtown’s Lights,” from his recent album City Lights.

Directed by Hugo Jouxtel and filmed in Paris, the intimate black-and-white clip celebrates the spirit of Parisian flânerie with scenes of Morby singing in empty cafés and giving flowers to the people he passes on the streets.

“Paris has always shown a lot of love towards my music, and I am very grateful,” says Morby. “On my first European solo tour I was selling maybe 50 tickets a city until I showed up in Paris and heard the show was already at 150 tickets, which at the time really blew my mind and took me by complete surprise. Before the show, a company called La Blogothéque asked me to do a ‘Take Away Show,’ which I agreed to do, though I didn’t really know what it was. The film crew was so kind and took me on a magical adventure around the city filming me playing some songs in a park and in a boat going down the canal. Two years later, I was back in Paris and they asked me to film a show playing to a small crowd inside a house next to Père Lachaise Cemetery and that, too, was very magical. So when it came time to do a video for Downtowns Lights I knew just who to ask. La Blogothéque has a way of capturing the meeting of artists and a city half way, letting them both do the work and play off of each other and the result is always fascinating.”

Check out the video for “Downtown’s Lights” and his upcoming U.S. tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

Mon. Aug. 21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Tue. Aug 22 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Thu. Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Fri. Aug 25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artey

Sat. Aug 26 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Mon. Aug 28 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Tue. Aug 29 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Thu. Aug 31 – Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn

Fri. Sep 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Sat. Sep 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Sun. Sep 3 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Mon. Sep 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBD

Fri. Sep 8 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Thu. Sep 7 – Sun. Sep 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Wed. Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Thu. Sep 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater

Fri. Sep 15 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

Sat. Sep 16 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Mon. Sep 18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue. Sep 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Thu. Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri. Sep 22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

Sun. Sep 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Sun. Oct. 29 – Nantes, FR @ Festival Soy

Tue. Oct. 31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Wed. Nov. 1– Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver / Autumn Falls

Fri. Nov. 3 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique/ Autumn Falls

Sun. Nov. 5 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Mon. Nov. 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Tue. Nov. 7 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

Wed. Nov. 8 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

Thu. Nov. 9 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

Sun. Nov. 12 – Köln, DE @ Luxor

Tue. 14 Nov. – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Wed. Nov. 15 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

Fri. Nov. 17 – Ravenna, IT @ Bronson

Sat. Nov. 18 – Rome, IT @ Monk

Sun. Nov. 19 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio

Mon. Nov 20 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace

Tue. Nov. 21 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

Wed. Nov. 22 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Fri. Nov 24 -Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

Sat. Nov 25 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla