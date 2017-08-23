From the press release:

Canton, TX – Kyser® Musical Products, Inc. is proud to announce a new Quick-Change® capo for 6 string acoustic guitars featuring a maple wood design. It’s the tried and true American made Quick-Change® capo that musicians all over the world depend on and now it’s available in a beautifully natural polished maple style finish.

Kyser® and Kyser® Distributors are expecting this new Quick-Change® capo to be an enormous success. The musical instrument accessory market is hungry for unique, aesthetically pleasing looks with durable and reliable function and the Maple Quick-Change® capo delivers.

“Maple is one of the best woods for guitars and fret boards and we are excited that we’ve created a Quick-Change® capo in a maple woodgrain finish that will match the craftmanship of our customers’ guitars.” – Max Lintner | Executive Business Development Manager | Kyser® Musical Products, Inc.

Product will ship October 1, 2017.

SKU: KG6MA

UPC: 009265016535

MSRP: $24.95