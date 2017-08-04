“Who am I to tell you what is right? Who am I to tell you what is wrong?”

Those opening lyrics of Leopold and His Fiction’s song “Who Am I” are directed, it seems, at an ex-lover, but they’re also a refreshing message within the context of our increasingly contentious political climate. The concise, folky song is from the Austin band’s latest album Darling Destroyer, and just got an appropriately contemplative new music video.

“Who am I to burden myself with other people’s demands?” frontman Daniel Leopold asks. “Who am I to care why people are the way they are? When people make their selfishness apparent, cut them out. Because, who am I to change someone for my benefit? Who am I, if anyone at all?”

Watch “Who Am I” below.”