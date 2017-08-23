Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion is always fertile ground for musical collaboration. For those not fortunate enough to head to Texas to check out Luck for themselves, the kind folks Luck Reunion (which is also the name for the loose collective of artists and creatives working on such projects) put together a handful of intimate video sessions that showcase some of the musical magic that takes place when artists come together.

The latest Luck Reunion series is the Luck Hotel Sessions, shot at the Belmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the series’ release, the Luck team has shared a mini-documentary chronicling the week-long project, which features Amanda Shires, Paul Cauthen, Jack Ingram, Son Little, Kirby Brown, and the Texas Gentlemen hanging out and playing tunes.

“Our favorite element of our flagship event Luck Reunion is that artists have the opportunity to come together for the first time on Willie’s property and draw inspiration from each other,” co-founder Ellee Fletcher says. “The Luck Sessions series is an extension of exactly that: bringing the collaborative spirit to life in unique locations to perform in an intimate setting. The Sessions are basically a blank creative slate for artists to create at will, working together for the first time on new arrangements and, sometimes, entirely new songs.”

Watch the Luck Hotel Sessions mini-documentary below.