Ever the prolific artist, Morrissey just announced plans to release his eleventh solo album. The Smiths frontman and solo artist will release Low In High-School on November 17.

The new LP is the first project on Morrissey’s new label, Etienne Records, in partnership with BMG. The follow-up to 2014’s World Peace Is None Of Your Business, the album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli and recorded at France’s La Fabrique Studios and Rome’s Forum Studios.

Ahead of the album’s release, Morrissey will perform a November 10 show at the Hollywood Bowl. More tour dates are slated to come at a later date.

In other Morrissey news, the Smiths will release a five-LP box set of their 1986 album The Queen Is Dead on October 20. That album, the band’s third, is one of their most beloved, and landed atop NME’s list of the greatest albums of all time in 2013.

A track list for Low In High-School is not yet available.