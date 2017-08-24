Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz has enjoyed an exciting year, taking home two Grammy Awards — Best Folk Album for her fourth LP Undercurrent and Best American Roots Performance for “House of Mercy”—as well as Folk Alliance International’s 2017 Album of the Year.

In support of Undercurrent, Jarosz has announced a new string of tour dates that will find the Texas native headlining shows in California, New York, Oregon and Texas, to name a few.

To coincide with the announcement of a fall tour, Jarosz has shared the video for “Green Lights,” a particularly evocative track off Undercurrent.

Of the video, Jarosz said, ”I really enjoyed working with Sasha Arutyunova and Jacob Blumberg on my last video for ‘House of Mercy,’ so this past March, we teamed up again on a beautiful spring day in Brooklyn to make this video for ‘Green Lights’ while I was home for a couple of days in between touring.”

She continues, “We wandered all around Prospect Park, soaked in the sun, walked among the reeds, and holed up in a studio for the special effects. Artist Alix Pentecost-Farren compiled hundreds of her stunning watercolors which were spliced together to create the animations that you see throughout the video. It captures the brightness behind the lyrics – the ability to be curious for what lies beyond our world, thankful for what we have, and hopeful for what’s to come.”

Check out the video for “Green Lights,” and find a full list of her upcoming tour dates below.

Fall Tour Dates

SEP 3 Four Corners Folk Festival Pagosa Springs, CO

SEP 8 Sisters Folk Festival Sisters, OR

SEP 14 Lyndon Institute Lyndon, VT

SEP 15 Freshgrass North Adams, MA

SEP 16 Great Eastern Music Festival Montauk, NY

SEP 29 The Wilma Missoula, MT

SEP 30 The Bartlett Spokane, WA

OCT 3 Vagabond Blues Palmer, AK

OCT 4 Discovery Theatre Anchorage, AK

OCT 5 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

OCT 6 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

OCT 7 WOW Hall Eugene, OR

OCT 9 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA

OCT 10 Freight & Salvage Berkeley, CA

OCT 11 Center for the Arts Grass Valley, CA

OCT 12 Sierra Nevada Brewing Chico, CA

OCT 13 Rio Theater Santa Cruz, CA

OCT 16 SLO Brew San Luis Obispo, CA

OCT 17 Troubadour Los Angeles, CA

OCT 18 Lobero Theater Santa Barbara, CA

OCT 19 Music Box San Diego, CA

OCT 22 Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA

OCT 24 Fox Theater Tucson, AZ

OCT 25 Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ

OCT 26 Orpheum Theatre Flagstaff, AZ

OCT 28 James A Little Theater Santa Fe, NM

OCT 29 Pecos Flavors Winery Roswell, NM

OCT 30 Cactus Theater Lubbock, TX

NOV 3 The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX

NOV 4 The Kessler Dallas, TX

NOV 5 The Heights Theater Houston, TX