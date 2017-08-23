Taylor Swift will release her new album Reputation on November 10, according to an Instagram post, with the lead single from the record dropping tomorrow night.

Earlier this week, on the day of the eclipse, Swift teased fans and the world at large with a video snippet on Instagram of what appeared to be a snake, leading to speculation that a new song might appear that day in a Swiftian attempt to one-up the universe.

Swift’s last album, 1989, landed at No. 4 on our Best Albums of 2014 list and she appeared on the cover of the magazine in May 2011. Click here to read a recap of our review of her 2015 Nashville show that featured a guest appearance from Mick Jagger.