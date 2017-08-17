Canadian artist Terra Lightfoot will release a new album, New Mistakes, on October 13. Ahead of the album’s release, the bluesy rocker has shared a new track, “Paradise,” and accompanying video. Lightfoot performs the foot-stomping number in an empty industrial space, adding an air of mystery to the tune and providing a blank canvas on which to show off her high notes and guitar chops.

“For me, ‘Paradise’ is about letting go of perfection in love, the realization that everyone makes mistakes and relationships go through highs and lows,” Lightfoot says. “It’s not wrestling with the problems and missteps in our relationships but embracing them. I think it’s a more realistic way to look at love and it gives me some comfort to know I’m not standing there with rose-colored glasses on.”

New Mistakes is the follow-up to Lightfoot’s 2015 release Every Time My Mind Runs Wild. Gus van Go and Werner F produced the new collection.

Watch “Paradise” below.