Waker is a seven-piece Nashville act that delivers high-octane rock and soul with a modern jam-band sensibility. The group, which came together as students at Belmont University and was formerly known as Koa, reached a career high earlier this year when they played the Who stage at Bonnaroo.

Shortly after the gig on the farm in Manchester, Tennessee, the band headed west and shot the video for its latest single, “Pike,” atop Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“The song was written about American general and explorer Zebulon Pike, who led many expeditions under the authority of Thomas Jefferson in the early 1800s,” the band explains. “Our goal was to summit Pikes Peak at an elevation of 14,115 ft and play the hell out of this song. This video is the culmination of us hauling generators and an organ up a mountain, freezing our our asses off, blowing our transmission, and breaking some world records — maybe — still waiting for Guinness World Records for confirmation.”

Tour Dates

Sep 09 – The Camel, Richmond, VA

Sep 12 – Rockwood, New York, NY

Sep 13 – The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

Sep 14 – DC9, Washington, DC

Sep 15 – The Pour House Music Hall, Raleigh, NC

Sep 16 – The Evening Muse, Charlotte, NC

Sep 22 – Saturn, Birmingham, AL

Sep 23 – Barley’s Tap Room, Knoxville, TN

Sep 29 – Vinyl, Atlanta, GA

Sep 30 – University of Florida – Sigma Chi, Gainesville, FL

Oct 06 – Cosmic Charlie’s, Lexington, KY

Oct 07 – Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

Oct 18 – Hodi’s Half Note, Fort Collins, CO

Oct 21 – Lost Lake, Denver, CO

Oct 24 – Sam’s Burger Joint, San Antonio, TX

Oct 25 – Stubb’s Jr. (Stubb’s Indoors), Austin, TX

Oct 27 – Three Links, Dallas, TX

Nov 03 – Blueberry Hill, University City, MO

Nov 04 – Schubas, Chicago, IL

Nov 10 – The Foundry, Athens, GA

Nov 11 – Charleston Pour House, Charleston, SC