Will Oldham, better known by his stage name Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, has shared the video for his cover of the Mekons 1991 tune, “The Curse,” featuring contributions from the New Orleans-based Coolbone Brass Band and The Roots of Music.

The video follows one year after Oldham and his band Chivalrous Amoekons released the Mekons covers album Fanatic Voyage. All proceeds for the album went toward the Roots of Music, a nonprofit co-founded by Derrick Tabb offering after-school music education and mentorship to local New Orleans youth.

Filmed in New Orleans earlier this year with director Ben Berman, the video is a lively celebration of the city’s musical and cultural heritage that sees Oldham resurrecting from his own jazz funeral, leading a second-line, and taking to the streets with The Roots of Music kids for a parade. Check it out below.