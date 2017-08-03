Father John Misty has shared a new stop-motion video for “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution,” a cut off his third studio album Pure Comedy.

Directed by Chris Hopewell and filmed at Jacknife Studios in Bristol, UK, the video follows a lone traveler as he ambles through a post-apocalyptic town, encountering a gang of carousing cockroaches and collecting abandoned iPhones along the way. The puppets used in the clip will be auctioned off to benefit the Environmental Defense Fund.

Watch the “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution” video and check out his fall tour schedule below.

2017 Tour Dates

Aug. 05 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

Aug. 06 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest

Aug. 18 – Winnipeg, MB – Interstellar Rodeo – The Forks

Aug. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Aug. 20 – Kansas City, KS – CrossroadsKC *

Aug. 23 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

Aug. 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

Aug. 26 – Portland, OR – Project Pabst

Sep. 01 – Sep. 03 – Dorset, UK – End of the Road Festival

Sep. 01 – Sep. 03 – Stradbally, IE – Electric Picnic

Sep. 13 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Pavilion $

Sep. 14 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre $

Sep. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann $

Sep. 18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

Sep. 19 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Sep. 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre ^

Sep. 22 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House ^

Sep. 23 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre ^

Sep. 25 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

Sep. 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sep. 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle ^

Sep. 29 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sep. 30 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory ^

Oct. 01 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

Oct. 02 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall ^

Oct. 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre ^

Oct. 05 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^

Oct. 06 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^ [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 07 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre $

Oct. 11 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre ^

Oct. 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl ^

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

Oct. 14 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater Pomona ^

Nov. 01 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall ^

Nov. 02 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy ^

Nov. 05 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo ^

Nov. 07 – London,UK – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo ^

Nov. 08 – London, UK – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo ^

Nov. 09 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome ^

Nov. 11 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon ^

Nov. 12 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique ^

Nov. 13 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg ^

Nov. 14 – Berlin, DE – Huxley’s ^

Nov. 16 – Milan, IT – Fabrique ^

Nov. 18 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz ^

Nov. 19 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera ^

Nov. 20 – Lisbon, PT – Coliseu dos Recreios ^

*w/ Tennis

**w/ Jenny Lewis

^ w/ Weyes Blood

$ w/ Phosphorescent