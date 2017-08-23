One month after dropping her surprise EP Weakness, Nashville native Margo Price has released the video for its country-rock, fiddle-powered title track.

The clip, directed by Curtis Wayne Millard, finds the singer riding a motorcycle, robbing a liquor store and evading the police in a blaze of flames, all of which gesture to the song’s lyrics of self-destruction and vice.

“This song is about the Jekyll and Hyde characteristics in all human beings,” Price said of the song on her Facebook page. “It’s a confession of imperfection.”

The four-song Weakness follows one year after the release of her debut solo LP Midwest Farmer’s Daughter. Price is currently on tour with Chris Stapleton, and will be supporting Willie Nelson, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill later this year.

Check out the “Weakness” video, and find the full list of her upcoming tour dates below.

Margo Price Tour Dates

08-25 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook *

08-26 Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook *

08-27 Arrington, VA – LOCKN’ Festival

09-02 Zephyr Cove, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena ^

09-03 Zephyr Cove, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena ^

09-07 Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

09-08 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #

09-09 Jones Beach, NY – Jones Beach Theater #

09-10 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium #

09-17 Ottawa, Ontario – CityFolk Festival

10-01 Columbia, MO – Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

10-05 Moline, IL – iWireless Center *

10-06 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena *

10-07 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

10-26 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center $

10-27 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center $

* = Chris Stapleton & Brent Cobb

^ = Eric Church

# = Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Willie Nelson & Family

$ = Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Soul2Soul Tour