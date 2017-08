Indie-rock quintet The National are set to follow up their celebrated 2013 LP Trouble Will Find Me this fall with seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast. After previewing the forthcoming release with lead single “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and “Guilty Party,” The National are unveiling a third offering with a melancholy ballad called “Carin at the Liquor Store”.

Sleep Well Beast is due out September 8 on 4AD Records. Check out the video for “Carin at the Liquor Store” below.