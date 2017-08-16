Van Morrison recently announced plans to release Roll With the Punches this fall, a 15-track of new Morrison-penned compositions as well as covers of blues and soul standards.

After previewing the record with a cover of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me,” Morrison is sharing a second offering with “Transformation,” a soulful original featuring guest vocals from Chris Farlowe, piano from jazz stalwart Jason Rebello, and guitar from Jeff Beck.

Morrison is set to launch a U.S. and U.K. tour in support of Roll With the Punches this September, including stops in Nashville, Palm Springs, and his North Ireland hometown.

Check out the live-performance video of “Transformation” below, which was filmed at Morrison’s recent show at London’s Porchester Hall.