Alt-rock outfit Weezer have announced a new album, Pacific Daydream, slated for an October 27 release through Crush Music/Atlantic Records. The Butch Walker-produced LP comes one year after the band’s Grammy-nominated Weezer (White Album), and marks their eleventh album overall.

Of the forthcoming release—which press materials liken to the idea of “the Beach Boys and The Clash [falling] in love by the ocean and [having] one hell of an amazing baby”—frontman Rivers Cuomo quotes a Chinese proverb that he felt inspired the design of the entire collection:

“Once upon a time, I, Chuang Chou, dreamt I was a butterfly, fluttering hither and thither, to all intents and purposes a butterfly. I was conscious only of my happiness as a butterfly, unaware that I was Chou. Soon I awaked, and there I was, veritably myself again. Now I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was a butterfly, or whether I am now a butterfly, dreaming I am a man.”

To coincide with the Pacific Daydream announcement, the band has shared the album’s second single “Mexican Fender,” and an accompanying video directed by Lior Molcho in which a seagull vies for the attention of a woman at the beach.

Check out the video for “Mexican Fender,” the album’s cover art, and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.



Weezer Tour Dates:

8/20/17 Oro-Medonte, Canada @ The Big Feastival

8/26/17 Monterrey, Mexico @ Hellow Music Festival

9/2/17 Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

9/9/17 Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball

9/10/17 St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

9/15/17 Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO

9/16/17 Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

9/17/17 New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/5/17 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/6/17 Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa

10/7/17 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/15/17 Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle (with The Orwells)

10/16/17 Cologne, Germany @ Ewerk (with The Orwells)

10/18/17 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (with The Orwells)

10/19/17 Paris, France @ Olympia (with The Orwells)

10/21/17 Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 (with The Orwells)

10/23/17 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy (with The Orwells)

10/24/17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy (with The Orwells)

10/25/17 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo (with The Orwells)

10/27/17 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy (with The Orwells)

10/28/17 London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Arena (with Ash, The Orwells)