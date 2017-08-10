Whiskey Shivers are quickly becoming known for their creative, often bizarre music videos. Their clip for Batholith track “Gimme All Your Lovin'” — which sparked some controversy and is not for the faint of heart — got so much attention that it landed on the front page of Reddit.

Now the Austin band is at it again with a new video for Some Part Of Something track “Cluck Ol’ Hen.” Like the “Gimme All Your Lovin'” video, this one, directed by John Valley, takes cues from horror films and is not without its fair share of fake blood.

“We shot the ‘Cluck’ video in an old creepy farmhouse in the flat, dusty country outside of Austin,” guitarist Jeffrey Hortillosa says. “Despite the dark nature of the video you see, the farm was lovely, and lunch breaks felt like a giant family picnic. It wasn’t always a picnic though, with the crew constantly running around and getting work done. Most notable was John in the chicken costume. He’s a total trooper! He smiled through the hours of makeup, and more grueling hours of physically demanding acting.”

Watch “Cluck Ol’ Hen” below.