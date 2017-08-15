Wilco have joined Dave Matthews, Lorde, Solange, and countless other artists in responding to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend with the release of new song “All Lives, You Say?”.

Available for purchase on their Bandcamp page, “All Lives, You Say?” is an acoustic, country-leaning number that takes a pointed look at the “All Lives Matter” response to the Black Lives Matter movement. All proceeds from the song will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“My dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice,” Tweedy wrote upon the song’s release. “He used to say, ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America – we know better. We can do better.”

“All Lives, You Say?” marks Wilco’s first new song since their 2016 LP Schmilco.

Listen to the single below.