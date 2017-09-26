D’Addario Accessories is excited to announce their partnership with Keith Urban on his brand new series of signature picks.

Put to the test on stage and in the studio, the Keith Urban Signature Guitar Pick is designed in partnership by D’Addario and Keith Urban to capture superior and versatile tone. Made from a custom Ultem blend, this pick features three distinct playing surfaces: a standard, pointed tip; a rounded smooth tip for warmer tone; and a textured rounded tip for a harmonically edgier tone.

Sold in 5-packs, Keith Urban Signature Guitar Picks are available in three gauges: