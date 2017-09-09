The live-streaming channel DittyTV has a bounty of in-house concerts coming down the pike. The show airs on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. CST. To watch, simply log on to DittyTV.com.

Upcoming shows:

Sunday 9/17 at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Tulsa Takeover Pt. 1 (John Fullbright, Levi Parham, Lauren Barth, Jesse Aycock, Paul Benjaman, Dustin Pittsley & more)

Sunday 9/24 at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Tulsa Takeover Pt. 2 (John Fullbright, Levi Parham, Lauren Barth, Jesse Aycock, Paul Benjaman, Dustin Pittsley & more)

Sunday 10/01 at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Little Feather

Sunday 10/08 at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Dylan Earl

Sunday 10/15 at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of American Aquarium

Sunday 10/22 at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Darling West

Sunday 10/29 at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Lauren Barth

DittyTV, an American Songwriter content partner, is a television network that celebrates Americana and Roots styles of music. You can watch DittyTV in the comfort of your own living room on Cable TV using your Tivo equipped cable box. But the music doesn’t stop there – you can enjoy DittyTV on any connected device including SmartTVs, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, ChromeCast, Mobiles, Computers and Tablets – you get the idea.