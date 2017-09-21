Angel Olsen has announced release plans for her fifth album, Phases. The album, which pulls together b-sides, rarities, and demos, is slated for a November 10 release via Jagjaguwar.
Olsen has also released two singles: “Fly On Your Wall,” which was originally contributed to the Bandcamp Our First 100 Days fundraiser, and “Special,” from the My Woman recording sessions.
Both songs are a departure from the rock that emerged on My Woman and demonstrate Olsen’s impressive, ethereal voice and diverse musical capabilites.
Olsen is continuing to tour in support of My Woman, including a performance at Austin City Limits in October.
Listen to “Special” below and “Fly On Your Wall” here. Check out the Phases track list and Olsen’s tour dates below, too.
Tracklist:
1. Fly On Your Wall
2. Special
3. Only You
4. All Right Now
5. Sans
6. Sweet Dreams
7. California
8. Tougher Than the Rest
9. For You
10. How Many Dreams
11. May as Well
12. Endless Road
Angel Olsen Tour Dates:
Fri. Sep. 29 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre (Lincoln Calling)
Sat. Sep. 30 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Sun. Oct. 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Mon. Oct. 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Wed. Oct. 4 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Thu. Oct. 5 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
Sat. Oct. 7 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
Sat. Oct. 14 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
Wed. Oct. 18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Fri. Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Sat. Oct. 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Sun. Oct. 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Mon. Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Sat. Nov. 18 — Mexico City, DF @ Corona Capital
Tue. Nov. 28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
Wed. Nov. 29 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
Thu. Nov. 30 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
Fri. Dec. 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Dec. 2 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Mon. Dec. 4 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Dec. 5 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
Wed. Dec. 6 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Thu. Dec. 7 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Fri. Dec. 8 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Sat. Dec. 9 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sun. Dec. 10 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Tue. Dec. 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Wed. Dec. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thu. Dec. 14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sat. Dec. 16 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel