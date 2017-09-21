Angel Olsen has announced release plans for her fifth album, Phases. The album, which pulls together b-sides, rarities, and demos, is slated for a November 10 release via Jagjaguwar.

Olsen has also released two singles: “Fly On Your Wall,” which was originally contributed to the Bandcamp Our First 100 Days fundraiser, and “Special,” from the My Woman recording sessions.

Both songs are a departure from the rock that emerged on My Woman and demonstrate Olsen’s impressive, ethereal voice and diverse musical capabilites.

Olsen is continuing to tour in support of My Woman, including a performance at Austin City Limits in October.

Listen to “Special” below and “Fly On Your Wall” here. Check out the Phases track list and Olsen’s tour dates below, too.



Tracklist:

1. Fly On Your Wall

2. Special

3. Only You

4. All Right Now

5. Sans

6. Sweet Dreams

7. California

8. Tougher Than the Rest

9. For You

10. How Many Dreams

11. May as Well

12. Endless Road

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 29 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre (Lincoln Calling)

Sat. Sep. 30 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

Sun. Oct. 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Mon. Oct. 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Wed. Oct. 4 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Thu. Oct. 5 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

Sat. Oct. 7 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Sat. Oct. 14 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Wed. Oct. 18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Fri. Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Sat. Oct. 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Sun. Oct. 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Mon. Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Sat. Nov. 18 — Mexico City, DF @ Corona Capital

Tue. Nov. 28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Wed. Nov. 29 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

Thu. Nov. 30 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

Fri. Dec. 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Dec. 2 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Mon. Dec. 4 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Dec. 5 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

Wed. Dec. 6 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Thu. Dec. 7 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Fri. Dec. 8 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Sat. Dec. 9 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sun. Dec. 10 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Tue. Dec. 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. Dec. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Dec. 14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. Dec. 16 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel