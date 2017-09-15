One of the more anticipated new releases this year comes from Becca Mancari, a Nashville-based songwriter with ties to Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes as well as a vibrant solo career of her own. Good Woman, out October 6, sees Mancari carving out a niche for herself within the looser fringes of Nashville’s increasingly crowded Americana scene, bucking current trends of “outlaw” and throwback country in favor of richly rendered songs that would be minimized by attempts to categorize them.

Ahead of the album’s release, Mancari has shared Good Woman track “Golden.” The track begins on a gentle note before swelling to a sparkling, layered chorus evocative of the song’s bittersweet message.

“When I wrote ‘Golden,’ I was living with a friend who was going through a divorce,” Mancari says. “Although she loved him, they were terrible together. Even still, in moments of kindness, they would come back together and remember why they loved each other. As far as they ran away from each other they came back together until they finally and forever put it away.”

While the song is inspired by the perspective of a friend, it still has deep personal significance for Mancari herself. “The other aspect of the song which is the most personal part, and one that I don’t talk about often, are the lines at the very beginning,” she adds. “I have a dear family member who deals with deep depression and thoughts of suicide. The lines, ‘And you’re living your whole life with your head in a noose,’ and, ‘Oh darling darling won’t you see this thing through,’ are the hardest lines for me to sing on the record.”

Listen to “Golden” below.

Tour Dates:

9/15: Nashville, TN – AmericanaFest – Cannery Ballroom

9/21: Knoxville, TN – Open Chord *

9/22: Chattanooga, TN – Revelry Room*

10/10: Little Rock, AR – South on Main *

10/11: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

10/12: San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint *

10/13: Arlington, TX – Levitt Pavilion *

10/14: Oklahoma, City – The Blue Door *

10/15: Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room *

10/17: Davenport, IA – The Raccoon Motel *

10/18: Evanston, IL – SPACE *

10/19: St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

10/20: Columbus, OH – Woodland Tavern *

10/21: Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charlie’s *

10/31: Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe *

11/01: Cambridge, MA – The Middle East *

11/02: Lewiston, ME – Bates College *

11/04: Burlington, VT – Club Metronome *

11/05: Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy *

11/07: New York, NY – Mercury Lounge *

11/08: Vienna, VA – Jammin Java *

11/09: Charlotte, NC – The Visulite Theatre *

11/16: Athens, GA – The Foundry *

11/17: Atlanta, GA – The Earl *

11/18: Birmingham, AL – Wordplay Theatre *

# – with Birdtalker

* – with Humming House