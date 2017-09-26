D’Addario Accessories is excited to launch their unique tool kits, available for guitar and bass maintenance and a general care & cleaning kit.

D’Addario Tool Kits are the convenient way to keep your instrument maintenance gear in one portable location. Each case contains individual component compartments, pockets for extra strings (not included), and magnet to hold screws, nuts, washers, and other hardware pieces. The sleek design keeps all products in place and ready to go when you need them, and the kits contain a ton of essentials for maintaining your instrument and your performance.

The Guitar (PW-EGMK-01) and Bass (PW-EBMK-01) Maintenance Kits retail for $119.95 ($79.99 MAP).

Contents Description Retail Value Case Individual compartments, pockets for strings (not included), magnet for hardware. $19.95 Pro-winder DP0002 or DP0002B $17.20 Lubrikit PW-LBK-01 $19.35 Fret Polishing System PW-FRP $10.75 Multi-Tool Screwdrivers and Allen keys $29.95 NS Capo Lite PW-CP-07 $18.15 String height measuring tool Quick guide to help adjust string and pick-up height $18.95 Head stand neck support PW-HDS $18.90 Protective Tabletop Mat Protects body of guitar during string changes $14.95 Total Value $168.15

The Care Kit (PW-ECK-01) retail for $109.95 ($69.99 MAP).