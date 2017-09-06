The Dave Matthews Band will host a benefit concert in Charlottesville, Virginia on September 24 in response to the violence that attended a white supremacist rally in the group’s hometown in August.

The event, which is billed as “A Concert For Charlottesville,” will take place at Scott Stadium and feature performances from Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton, The Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant and other special guests.

Tickets are free, but concertgoers are encouraged to make a donation to the “Concert For Charlottesville Fund,” which will benefit victims of the events of August 11-12, as well as the victims’ families, first responders, and other socially active organizations dedicated to equality and justice.

In the days following the events in Charlottesville, the Dave Matthews Band shared the following message:

“Like so many our hearts are broken. Our thoughts go out to the families and victims of these unbelievable acts ….” the band wrote. “The multicultural tapestry that is America must come together, acknowledge our very difficult but remarkable history. We must move away from the racist and ignorant elements of our past toward an inclusive, kinder, more intelligent future.”

For more information about the show, visit the concert website.