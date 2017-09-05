If you’re friends with Miranda Lambert — which often means you are someone she writes songs with — then you have to be prepared for middle-of-the-night texts which, as she puts it, “could either be a grocery list, or a lyric.” So begins our September/October cover story, which features Miranda Lambert. The talented country artist sat down with writer Marissa Moss in Nashville to discuss her latest release The Weight Of These Wings, a double-album that Lambert released in the wake of her divorce from Blake Shelton. Among other things, Lambert offers a glimpse into her songwriting process, which does indeed include some late-night texts to her closest songwriting confidantes. Elsewhere, we hit the road to visit up-and-coming country songwriter Colter Wall in his home base of Liberty, Kentucky. Rock acts the National, the War on Drugs, and the Killers each discuss their latest LPs. And in a vivid photo essay, we hit up some of the country's best music festivals. You can read the digital version in its entirety below. Click here to purchase the iPad version in iTunes, and here to purchase the Android-compatible version through Google play. Subscribe to the print edition here, which hits newsstands on September 12.