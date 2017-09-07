David Ramirez has offered fans a chance to hear his new album — We’re Not Going Anywhere — via an advance stream on NoiseTrade
The follow-up to his breakout record Fables, the new album finds Ramirez wrestling with the country’s rocky political atmosphere.
“Being half white and half Mexican has made this current political climate especially interesting,” said Ramirez. “So many cultures in this country are being viewed as un-American and it breaks my heart. Most of what I’ve seen as of late is misplaced fear. I wanted to write about that fear and how, instead of benefiting us, it sends us spiraling out control.”
Ramirez has also announced new tour dates, including a performance at Americanafest next week.
Check out the advance stream of We’re Not Going Anywhere here.
Track List:
1) Twins
2) Watching From A Distance
3) People Call Who They Wanna Talk To
4) Time
5) Good Heart
6) Stone Age
7) Telephone Lovers
8) Villain
9) Eliza Jane
10) I’m Not Going Anywhere
Tour Dates:
9/15: Nashville, TN – Americana Fest (Mercy Lounge, 9:00 pm)
9/21: Denton, TX – Dan’s Silverleaf
9/22: Waco, TX – Common Grounds
9/23: Amarillo, TX – Hoots
9/28: Houston, TX – The Heights
9/30: San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint
10/5: Norman, OK – Opolis
10/6: Tulsa, OK – Vanguard
10/7: Fayetteville, AR – Stage 18
10/8: Lexington, KY – Willie’s Locally Known
10/11: Vienna, VA – Jammin Java
10/12: New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
10/14: Cambridge, MA – Middle East
10/15: Philadelphia, PA – Boot and Saddle
10/17: Buffalo, NY – 9th Ward
10/18: Toronto, ON – Drake Hotel
10/20: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
10/21: Grand Rapids, MI – Founders Brewing
10/23: Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
10/24: Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
10/26: Denver, CO – Globe Hall
10/28: Ft. Collins, CO – Hodi’s
10/31: Spokane, WA – The Bartlett
11/1: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
11/2: Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
11/4: Bellingham, WA – Green Frog
11/5: Portland, OR – Doug Fir
11/7: San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill
11/8: Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater
11/9: San Diego, CA – The Casbah
11/10: Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
11/11: Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
11/17: Austin, TX – Mohawk
11/19: Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room
11/29: St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
11/30: Omaha, NE – Slowdown
12/1: Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
12/2: Chicago, IL – Schubas
12/5: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
12/6: Asheville, NC – Isis
12/7: Chattanooga, TN – The Camp House
12/8: Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
12/9: Atlanta, GA – The Earl
12/10: Dothan, AL – The Plant
12/12: Orlando, FL – The Social
12/13: Tampa, FL – Crowbar
12/14: Jacksonville, FL – JackRabbits
12/15: Tallahassee, FL – The Wilbury
12/16: Birmingham, AL – Saturn