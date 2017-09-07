David Ramirez has offered fans a chance to hear his new album — We’re Not Going Anywhere — via an advance stream on NoiseTrade

The follow-up to his breakout record Fables, the new album finds Ramirez wrestling with the country’s rocky political atmosphere.

“Being half white and half Mexican has made this current political climate especially interesting,” said Ramirez. “So many cultures in this country are being viewed as un-American and it breaks my heart. Most of what I’ve seen as of late is misplaced fear. I wanted to write about that fear and how, instead of benefiting us, it sends us spiraling out control.”

Ramirez has also announced new tour dates, including a performance at Americanafest next week.

Check out the advance stream of We’re Not Going Anywhere here.

Track List:

1) Twins

2) Watching From A Distance

3) People Call Who They Wanna Talk To

4) Time

5) Good Heart

6) Stone Age

7) Telephone Lovers

8) Villain

9) Eliza Jane

10) I’m Not Going Anywhere

Tour Dates:

9/15: Nashville, TN – Americana Fest (Mercy Lounge, 9:00 pm)

9/21: Denton, TX – Dan’s Silverleaf

9/22: Waco, TX – Common Grounds

9/23: Amarillo, TX – Hoots

9/28: Houston, TX – The Heights

9/30: San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint

10/5: Norman, OK – Opolis

10/6: Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

10/7: Fayetteville, AR – Stage 18

10/8: Lexington, KY – Willie’s Locally Known

10/11: Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

10/12: New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

10/14: Cambridge, MA – Middle East

10/15: Philadelphia, PA – Boot and Saddle

10/17: Buffalo, NY – 9th Ward

10/18: Toronto, ON – Drake Hotel

10/20: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

10/21: Grand Rapids, MI – Founders Brewing

10/23: Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

10/24: Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

10/26: Denver, CO – Globe Hall

10/28: Ft. Collins, CO – Hodi’s

10/31: Spokane, WA – The Bartlett

11/1: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

11/2: Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

11/4: Bellingham, WA – Green Frog

11/5: Portland, OR – Doug Fir

11/7: San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

11/8: Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater

11/9: San Diego, CA – The Casbah

11/10: Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

11/11: Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

11/17: Austin, TX – Mohawk

11/19: Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room

11/29: St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

11/30: Omaha, NE – Slowdown

12/1: Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

12/2: Chicago, IL – Schubas

12/5: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

12/6: Asheville, NC – Isis

12/7: Chattanooga, TN – The Camp House

12/8: Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

12/9: Atlanta, GA – The Earl

12/10: Dothan, AL – The Plant

12/12: Orlando, FL – The Social

12/13: Tampa, FL – Crowbar

12/14: Jacksonville, FL – JackRabbits

12/15: Tallahassee, FL – The Wilbury

12/16: Birmingham, AL – Saturn