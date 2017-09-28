Home Features Photo Galleries In Photos: Concert for Charlottesville (Featuring Dave Matthews, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and More) In Photos: Concert for Charlottesville (Featuring Dave Matthews, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and More) Written By Matt Bonham // September 28, 2017 Chris Martin performing at the Concert for Charlottesville at Scott Stadium. All photos by Matt BonhamMatt BonhamChris Martin and Johnny BucklandChris MartinQuestloveQuestloveBlack ThoughtBlack ThoughtPharrell WilliamsPharrell WilliamsMatt BonhamPharrell WilliamsPharrell WilliamsChris StapletonChris StapletonChris StapletonJustin TimberlakeJustin TimberlakeJustin TimberlakeJustin TimberlakeJustin TimberlakeJustin TimberlakeDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandDave Matthews BandCage the ElephantMatt BonhamCage the ElephantCage the ElephantCage the ElephantCage the ElephantBrittany Howard of Alabama ShakesMatt BonhamBrittany Howard of Alabama Shakes Get your Free Membership Exclusive online only content Pieces from new and archived print editions Premium Songwriter U articles SIGN UP Comments comments