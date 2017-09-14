The allure of the smartphone can be a strong one, and Joey Sweeney and the Neon Grease set out to explore just why that is in a new track called “Digital Light.” The hazy rocker — complete with saxophone flourishes — is a new track off Philadelphia band’s forthcoming debut album, which should be out later this year.

“There is this druggy kind of relinquishment that many of us — myself included — have with our screens, and that in those moments, the sadness of this is reflected in the light those devices throw right back at us,” Sweeney explains of the track. “I’m certainly not the first person to noticed this. But I think it’s also an accident of aesthetics that this specific light has this certain cast of blue and that we see spots of it now everywhere go, on the street at night, in our very bedrooms. I think I wanted to write about, and sing about, that particular color and vibe and its new universality, if that’s the right way to put it.”

Listen to “Digital Light” below.