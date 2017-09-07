Langhorne Slim will release Lost At Last Vol. 1 on November 10 via Dualtone Records.

According to Slim, the album questions long-accepted societal norms and celebrates the idea of getting “lost.”

“The title Lost at Last is a hopeful, even joyful one,” said Slim. “The only rule is to keep movin’. Perhaps if one feels found, they have nothing left to find. I’d prefer to stay a bit lost and continue searching.”

Along with the album announcement, Slim has released a single off the forthcoming work titled “Zombie,” which has the characteristic folk sound and the clever lyrics he has come to be known for.

Slim has also released a list of tour dates in advance of the album. Listen to “Zombie” below.

Tracks:

Life is Confusing

Old Things

House of My Soul (you light the rooms)

Ocean City (for may, jack and brother jon)

Private Property

Money Road Shuffle

Never Break

Bluebird

Alligator Girl

Funny Feelin’ (for junior kimbrough and ted hawkins)

Zombie

Lost This Time

Better Man

Tour Dates:

Sept 16 – Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival – Bristol, VA

Sept 21 – Thalia Mara Hall – Jackson, MS

Sept 22 – Sing Out Loud Festival – St. Augustine, FL

Sept 24 – Pilgrimage Festival – Bristol, TN

Sept 26 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

Sept 27 – Sixth & I – Washington D.C.

Sept 28 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

Sept 30 – Devil’s Backbone Hoopla – Roseland, VA