Legacy Recordings has announced release plans for Willie Nelson and the Boys (Willie’s Stash Vol. 2), the second installment of Nelson’s archival recordings series.

The album is a family collaboration, featuring Nelson’s sister Bobbie Nelson and sons Lukas and Micah Nelson. The 11-track record will include Nelson’s unique take on 10 country classics and one original song. Willie Nelson and the Boys (Willie’s Stash Vol. 2) was produced by Grammy award-winner Buddy Cannon and will be Nelson’s 10th release since signing to Legacy in 2010.

According to the announcement, Nelson considers the album to be “kind of like the country version of Stardust, where you have all these great songs and standards that the young people have never heard, then all of a sudden you have a whole new audience out there.”

Willie Nelson and the Boys (Willie’s Stash Vol. 2) will be available October 10.

Track List: