Margo Price will release her sophomore solo album All American Made on October 20 via Third Man Records.

The follow-up to the 2016 breakout smash Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, the new record finds Price wrestling with the travails of the road, sexism in the music industry, and the darker currents of the American political landscape. One track, “Learning To Lose,” features a guest vocal from none other than Willie Nelson.

Price recorded the album in Memphis at Sam Phillips Recording with her band of regulars that includes Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (electric guitar), Micah Hulscher (piano), Jeremy Ivey (acoustic guitar/bass/harmonica), Dillon Napier (drums), and Luke Schneider (pedal steel). Matt Ross-Spang and Alex Munoz helmed the sessions, co-producing with Price and Ivey.

Price also announced a headlining tour for 2018, in addition to some fall festival slots. Check out the album’s first single, “A Little Pain,” as well as the album’s track list and new tour dates below.

All American Made Track List:

1. Don’t Say It

2. Weakness

3. A Little Pain

4. Learning to Lose (featuring Willie Nelson)

5. Pay Gap

6. Nowhere Fast

7. Cocaine Cowboys

8. Wild Women

9. Heart of American

10. Do Right By Me

11. Loner

12. All American Made

Margo Price Tour Dates:

Nowhere Fast headline tour tickets on sale Friday, September 15 at 10am local time.

Sept 7 – Hopscotch Music Festival – Raleigh, NC

Sept 8 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ**

Sept 9 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Jones Beach, NY**

Sept 10 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA**

Sept 16 – Farm Aid 2017 – Burgettstown, PA

Sept 17 – CityFolk Festival – Ottawa, CA

Oct 1 – Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival – Columbia, MO

Oct 5 – iWireless Center – Moline, IL^

Oct 6 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA^

Oct 7 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN^

Oct 26 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY^^

Oct 27 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY^^

Jan 20 – Headliner’s Music Hall – Louisville, KY

Jan 21 – The Ready Room – St. Louis, MO

Jan 23 – Knucklehead’s – Kansas City, MO

Jan 24 – [email protected] – Oklahoma City, OK

Jan 26 – Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX

Jan 28 – Sam’s Burger Joint – San Antonio, TX

Jan 30 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

Feb 1 – Manship Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA

Feb 18 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

Feb 20 – Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO

Feb 21 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

Feb 23 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 24 – The Olympic – Boise, ID

Feb 25 – Neptune – Seattle, WA

Feb 26 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Feb 28 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

Mar 1 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Mar 2 – Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

Mar 3 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA

^ = w/ Chris Stapleton and Brent Cobb

** = Outlaw Music Festival Tour w/ Willie Nelson & Family

^^ = w/ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Soul2Soul Tour