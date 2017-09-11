Mavis Staples has announced the release of her new politically charged album, If All I Was Was Black.

The album will be Staples’s third project with songwriter and producer Jeff Tweedy. The duo’s first collaboration, You Are Not Alone, earned the two a Grammy for Best Americana Album.

If All I Was Was Black tackles issues of prejudice, racism and bigotry in today’s tumultuous political environment. While some of the songs are fueled by anger, both Mavis and Tweedy hope to ultimately encourage acceptance and love with their new project.

“We’re not loving one another the way we should,” Mavis said. “Some people are saying they want to make the world great again, but we never lost our greatness. We just strayed into division.”

Tweedy mirrored Mavis’ sentiment.

“I’ve always thought of art as a political statement in and of itself—that it was enough to be on the side of creation and not destruction,” said Tweedy. “But there is something that feels complicit at this moment in time about not facing what is happening in this country head on.”

Staples has also announced dates for her new tour with Bob Dylan, starting in October.

Tracks

1. Little Bit

2. If All I Was Was Black

3. Who Told You That

4. Ain’t No Doubt About It (feat. Jeff Tweedy)

5. Peaceful Dream

6. No Time For Crying

7. Build A Bridge

8. We Go High

9. Try Harder

10. All Over Again

Tour Dates

10/17 Eccles Theater. Salt Lake City, UT

10/18 Eccles Theater. Salt Lake City, UT

10/21 1st Bank Center. Denver, CO

10/23 Century Link Center. Omaha, NE

10/24 Stephens Auditorium. Ames, IA

10/25 Xcel Energy Center. St Paul, MN

10/27 Wintrust Arena. Chicago, IL

10/28 Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids, MI

10/29 IU Auditorium. Bloomington, IN

11/1 Fox Theater. Detroit, MI

11/3 EJ Thomas Hall. Akron, OH

11/5 Palace Theater. Columbus, OH

11/6 Peterson Events Center. Pittsburgh, PA

11/8 Nassau Coliseum. Uniondale, NY

11/10 Coliseum. Richmond, VA

11/11 Tower Theatre. Philadelphia, PA

11/12 Tower Theatre. Philadelphia, PA

11/14 The Anthem. Washington, DC

11/16 Agannis Arena. Boston, MA