Morrissey has released the debut single, “Spent The Day In Bed,” off his forthcoming album Low in High School.

The album, which is set for release on 17, will be Morrissey’s 11th studio effort since splitting with The Smiths. Morrissey also announced the release of a special five LP box set deluxe version of the Smith’s The Queen is Dead, to be released October 20.

Listen to “Spent The Day In Bed” below and check out the album’s track list.

Low in High School Track List:

My Love, I’d Do Anything for You

I Wish You Lonely

Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

Home Is a Question Mark

Spent the Day in Bed

I Bury the Living

In Your Lap

The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

All the Young People Must Fall in Love

When You Open Your Legs

Who Will Protect Us from the Police?

Israel