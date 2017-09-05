Shenandoah Davis has been a fixture of the Seattle music scene for years now, all the while touring and opening for acts like Perfume Genius, Angel Olsen, and Laura Marling. The indie pop songwriter is now preparing to release her third album, Souvenirs, a collection that sees the young artist delving into more personal territory than ever before.
Ahead of the album’s release, Davis is sharing “The Wings,” the first track she wrote for the album. For those who have never heard Davis’ music, it’s the perfect introduction to her orchestral brand of rock-tinged indie pop and her sweeping, singular voice.
“’The Wings’ was the first song I wrote for this record, and I think it was the seed for a batch of songs that were bigger, more assured, and more ambitious than the ones on my previous albums,” Davis says. “I like that the song ends on a note of vulnerability—not a request or a demand or a threat or a supplication, but just a very frank statement of what I had put on the table, emotionally and personally. Like everything else in the song, that was my way of reclaiming the part of myself I had invested without retracting or regretting it.”
Souvenirs is out September 8. Listen to “The Wings” and see Davis’ tour dates below.
Shenandoah Davis Tour Dates:
SEPTEMBER
07 – Seattle, WA @ Gallery 1412
08 – Seattle, WA @ Everyday Music
09 – Seattle, WA @ Gallery 1412
10 – Seattle, WA @ Gallery 1412
16 – Portland, OR @ Alberta St. Pub
17 – Ashland, OR @ House Show
19 – Sacramento, CA @ Eye St. Co-op
20 – Bolinas, CA @ Gospel Flat Farmstand
21 – San Francisco, CA @ House Show
22 – Oakland, CA @ House Show
23 – Boulder Creek, CA @ Lille Aeske
24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ House Show
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ HM157
29 – Los Angeles, CA @ House Show
OCTOBER
01 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Firecreek Coffee
02 – Tucson, AZ @ House Show
03 – Las Cruces, NM @ Art Obscura
04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Zephyr
06 – Denver, CO @ Ubisububi
07 – Silver Plume, CO @ Bread Bar
08 – Ft. Collins, CO @ House Show
09 – Boulder, CO @ House Show
10 – Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar
11 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
12 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Public Space One
13 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz-Tox
14 – Chicago, IL @ Cafe Mustache
15 – Chicago, IL @ Sofar Sounds House Show