Shenandoah Davis has been a fixture of the Seattle music scene for years now, all the while touring and opening for acts like Perfume Genius, Angel Olsen, and Laura Marling. The indie pop songwriter is now preparing to release her third album, Souvenirs, a collection that sees the young artist delving into more personal territory than ever before.

Ahead of the album’s release, Davis is sharing “The Wings,” the first track she wrote for the album. For those who have never heard Davis’ music, it’s the perfect introduction to her orchestral brand of rock-tinged indie pop and her sweeping, singular voice.

“’The Wings’ was the first song I wrote for this record, and I think it was the seed for a batch of songs that were bigger, more assured, and more ambitious than the ones on my previous albums,” Davis says. “I like that the song ends on a note of vulnerability—not a request or a demand or a threat or a supplication, but just a very frank statement of what I had put on the table, emotionally and personally. Like everything else in the song, that was my way of reclaiming the part of myself I had invested without retracting or regretting it.”

Souvenirs is out September 8. Listen to “The Wings” and see Davis’ tour dates below.



Shenandoah Davis Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

07 – Seattle, WA @ Gallery 1412

08 – Seattle, WA @ Everyday Music

09 – Seattle, WA @ Gallery 1412

10 – Seattle, WA @ Gallery 1412

16 – Portland, OR @ Alberta St. Pub

17 – Ashland, OR @ House Show

19 – Sacramento, CA @ Eye St. Co-op

20 – Bolinas, CA @ Gospel Flat Farmstand

21 – San Francisco, CA @ House Show

22 – Oakland, CA @ House Show

23 – Boulder Creek, CA @ Lille Aeske

24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ House Show

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ HM157

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ House Show

OCTOBER

01 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Firecreek Coffee

02 – Tucson, AZ @ House Show

03 – Las Cruces, NM @ Art Obscura

04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Zephyr

06 – Denver, CO @ Ubisububi

07 – Silver Plume, CO @ Bread Bar

08 – Ft. Collins, CO @ House Show

09 – Boulder, CO @ House Show

10 – Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

11 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

12 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Public Space One

13 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz-Tox

14 – Chicago, IL @ Cafe Mustache

15 – Chicago, IL @ Sofar Sounds House Show