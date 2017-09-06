St. Vincent — also known as Annie Clark — just announced release details for MASSEDUCTION, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2014 album St. Vincent. In tandem with the album’s announcement, she shared a new track, “Los Ageless.”
“Los Ageless” is the second MASSEDUCTION track to be released, following first single “New York,” which the artist shared earlier this summer. The new track sees Clark exploring dark electro-pop and industrial, space-age rock.
Jack Antonoff, known for his work with his own band Bleachers and for his songwriting/production contributions to artists like Lorde and Taylor Swift, produced the album, which was recorded primarily at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. Guests on the album include Jenny Lewis, Kamasi Washington, Greg Leisz, and Doveman.
Clark will tour in support of the album, with the first date of her “Fear the Future” tour on October 7 in Los Angeles.
Listen to “Los Ageless” and see the MASSEDUCTION track list and new St. Vincent tour dates below.
MASSEDUCTION TRACK LIST:
Hang On Me
Pills
Masseduction
Sugarboy
Los Ageless
Happy Birthday, Johnny
Savior
New York
Fear The Future
Young Lover
Dancing with a Ghost
Slow Disco
Smoking Section
“FEAR THE FUTURE TOUR” DATES:
10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)
10/17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
10/18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
10/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
10/23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
10/24 – Paris, France – Le Trianon
10/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
10/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVrendenburg
11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
11/18 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater
11/19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11/20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
11/21 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center
11/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
11/25 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
11/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
12/1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
12/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
12/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre