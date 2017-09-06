St. Vincent — also known as Annie Clark — just announced release details for MASSEDUCTION, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2014 album St. Vincent. In tandem with the album’s announcement, she shared a new track, “Los Ageless.”

“Los Ageless” is the second MASSEDUCTION track to be released, following first single “New York,” which the artist shared earlier this summer. The new track sees Clark exploring dark electro-pop and industrial, space-age rock.

Jack Antonoff, known for his work with his own band Bleachers and for his songwriting/production contributions to artists like Lorde and Taylor Swift, produced the album, which was recorded primarily at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. Guests on the album include Jenny Lewis, Kamasi Washington, Greg Leisz, and Doveman.

Clark will tour in support of the album, with the first date of her “Fear the Future” tour on October 7 in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Los Ageless” and see the MASSEDUCTION track list and new St. Vincent tour dates below.

MASSEDUCTION TRACK LIST:

Hang On Me

Pills

Masseduction

Sugarboy

Los Ageless

Happy Birthday, Johnny

Savior

New York

Fear The Future

Young Lover

Dancing with a Ghost

Slow Disco

Smoking Section

“FEAR THE FUTURE TOUR” DATES:

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)

10/17 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

10/18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

10/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

10/23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10/24 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

10/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

10/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVrendenburg

11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

11/18 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

11/19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/20 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/21 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center

11/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

11/25 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

11/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

12/1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

12/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre